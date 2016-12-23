From Washington Post: Fraternal Order of Police Asks Walmart to Stop Selling Black Lives Matter Shirts

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2016/12/20/fraternal-order-of-police-asks-walmart-to-stop-selling-black-lives-matter-shirts/?utm_term=.7bb29d4f754d

The president of the national Fraternal Order of Police, the country’s largest police organization, on Tuesday asked Walmart to stop selling t-shirts and sweatshirts which say “Black Lives Matter” and “Bulletproof” on the department store’s website. On Tuesday night, Walmart said it would remove the shirts which say “Bulletproof,” but not the “Black Lives Matter” shirts. Chuck Canterbury, the FOP president, wrote to Walmart CEO C. Douglas McMillon Tuesday to advise him that the Walmart website was selling “offensive shirts and sweatshirts,” and “I urge you to prohibit the use of the Walmart name and website for the retail sale of these products.” Canterbury said he understood that a third party was selling the merchandise, but “I am concerned that allowing these articles to be sold in this way will damage your company’s good name amongst FOP members and other active and retired law enforcement officers.” Canterbury added, “Commercializing our differences will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another.” Jim Pasco, the executive director of the police union in Washington, said the issue was raised by union members who felt Walmart was selling anti-police items. “There are a lot of people who feel too many guns are sold,” Pasco said. “Why not speak out against things that might be seen as fomenting violence, rather than things that commit violence?” The Fraternal Order of Police has now sent a similar request to Amazon.com.

