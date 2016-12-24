Th first Arab immigrants to come to the United States were Christian. Among these,most were either Catholic or Eastern Orthodox,though other Christian sects,such as Protestants were also represented. Some are surprised to learn that today 63% of Arab Americans are Christians,according to the Arab American Institute.

It can be supposed that for Arab Christians,integration into American culture and society may be easier because of their shared faith,but there are still many aspects of their Arab identity that they bring to their lives in the United States.

According to the Arab American Institute,the breakdown of religious affiliation among persons originating from Arab countries is as follows:

55% Christian

25% of those are Catholic (Roman Rite Catholics and Eastern Catholics - Maronites and Melkites)

20% of those Christians are Orthodox (Eastern Orthodox or Oriental Orthodox)

45% - Muslim

35% of those are Sunni and 10% are Shia

The percentage of Arab Americans who are Muslim has increased in recent years because most new Arab immigrants tend to be Muslim. The stands in contrast to the first wave of Arab immigration to the United States between the late 19th and early 20th centuries,when almost all immigrants were Christians. Most Maronites tend to be of Lebanese or Syrian extraction;those Christians of Palestinian background are often Eastern Orthodox.