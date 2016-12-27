12/27 - Tue. - Understanding the UN Settlements Resolution

The resolution makes it clear to Israel that the world, including many of its most important allies and trading partners, is united in both its support of Israel’s existence and security and its opposition to Israel’s settlement program. If the Netanyahu government believes it can supplant its trade and other ties with Europe, should they be diminished due to Israel’s ongoing settlement activities, by turning to Russia, China and other Eastern countries, this resolution demonstrates that they too will distinguish between Israel and its settlements.

In the short term, this resolution is unlikely to affect Israeli plans for settlement expansion. But it would be wrong to suggest, as some have, that this resolution will not influence realities on the ground in the long run. First, it makes an explicit call to distinguish between Israel and its settlements. This will help to defend against any law which punishes businesses, NGOs, or individuals for making such distinctions.

While this resolution may be justly criticized for failing to establish any specific consequences either for Israel continuing to expand its settlements or for other countries supporting the settlement enterprise or failing to distinguish between Israel and the settlements, it does pave the way for such action in the future. The resolution establishes that nothing that has happened in the past fifty years of Israeli occupation mitigates the illegality of Israel establishing unilaterally establishing facts on the ground in occupied territory over which it has no recognized sovereignty. That could lead to sanctions or criminal charges against Israeli leaders should the international community decide to pursue such a course.