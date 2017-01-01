TURKEY: Istanbul Turkey New Year's Attack: Authorities Hunt Suspect

Private NTV news channel said the assailant entered the upscale nightclub, on the shores of the Bosporus, on the European side of the city, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

Security camera footage obtained by The Associated Press from Haberturk newspaper, shows the male assailant dressed in black and carrying a backpack as he shoots down a police officer outside the Reina nightclub.

Footage taken by a different camera shows him inside the venue wearing different clothes and a Santa Claus hat.

However, Turkey’s prime minister denied that the gunman wore a Santa Claus outfit.

(Prime Minister)Yildirim said the attacker left a gun inside the venue and escaped by “taking advantage of the chaos” that ensued.

Turkish media said the victims include a 22-year-old police officer and a 47-year-old travel agent, both of whom were shot outside the club.

The nightclub area remained sealed off on Sunday afternoon.

Heavily armed police blocked the snowy street in front of the nightclub where the entrance was covered with blue plastic sheeting below a Turkish flag. Police patrolled the Asian side of the Bosporus on the other side of the club.