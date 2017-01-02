MYANMAR: The Economist - Aung San Suu Kyi Fails to Calm Myanmar's Ethnic Violence

http://www.economist.com/news/asia/21712162-ending-it-will-need-far-more-courage-aung-san-suu-kyi-fails-calm-myanmars-ethnic-violence

Background:

Myanmar has several issues - the first is the oppressive rule by the military since independence. Some progress has been made since 2011- the military still basically run everything,but they are gradually opening up society a little bit at a time.

The second is a long running civil war for independence between the eastern provinces of Shan and Kachin and the government of Myanmar.

There is discrimination against all minority ethnic groups such as the Chinese in Burma,and there is religious persecution of Christians.

And then you have the Rohingya whom the majority Buddhist population prefer to just not have exist in Myanmar one way or the other. The Rohingya are both a minority ethnic group and a minority religious group (Muslim) who face such persecution that it borders on active genocide - both killing by government troops and starvation within camps they are confined to. This has given rise to a militant Muslim group known as the Rohingya National Arm that has attacked Myanmar military from bases across the border in Bangladesh pressing for better treatment of the Rohingya.

Major Ethnic Groups:

Bamar - 68% of population

Shan - 10% of population - live primarily in the Shan state

Kayin/Karen - 7% of population - live primarily in the Karen state

Rakhine/Arakanese - 4% of population - primarily along the coastal region of the Rakhine State

Chinese born in Myanmar - 3% of population

Religion:

89% are Buddhist

7% of population are Christian

4% are Muslim

(Aung San Suu Kyi ) entered office saying her priority was to resolve Myanmar’s decades-long civil wars. Recently, however, a long-running insurgency in Shan and Kachin states has spilled into the area’s towns for the first time in years. It involves the Northern Alliance, a group comprising the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the Arakan Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army. The alliance accuses the national army of detaining, torturing and killing locals, despite the government’s pledge to “resolve [problems] through a peace dialogue.” This is par for Myanmar’s post-independence course: the country has long been racked by civil conflicts fuelled by an army operating without any civilian constraint. But Miss Suu Kyi was supposed to change this grim status quo. The recent violence shows how far she has to go. A solution will require Miss Suu Kyi to rethink the country’s ethnic policies and restrain an army that is still reluctant to accept civilian command. It is far from clear how committed she is to trying. Hopes were high when Miss Suu Kyi convened four days of peace talks in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, beginning in late August, with representatives of 17 of the country’s 20 insurgent ethnic groups. The event was described as the “21st Century Panglong Conference”—a reference to one held in 1947 at which Miss Suu Kyi’s late father, General Aung San, a hero of the country’s fight for independence from Britain, agreed to give the minority Shan, Kachin and Chin populations “full autonomy in internal administration”. (Miss Suu Kyi, like nearly 70% of Myanmar’s population, is ethnic Bamar—the group from which the country’s old name, Burma, is derived.) This year’s gathering achieved nothing so momentous. Miss Suu Kyi made grandiose statements, the army chief made vague promises, the ethnic-army leaders stated their positions and everyone promised to meet again early in 2017. Encouragingly, the ethnic armies reassured the government that they wanted not secession, but more freedom within a federal state. Miss Suu Kyi and the Burmese army also voiced support for federalism. But what that might mean in practice, and what the army is willing to cede, remain unclear. The army has enriched itself by grabbing land and resources in ethnic regions; it shows little sign of wanting to give them back. The military-devised constitution, imposed on the country after a sham referendum in 2008, gives Miss Suu Kyi’s civilian government no real power to compel the army to do so.

