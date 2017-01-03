MYANMAR: Officers detained in Myanmar after footage of police beating Rohingya Muslims (DISTURBING VIDEO)

The video, which was shared across social media and also aired by state broadcasters in Myanmar, showed several policemen kicking and beating two Rohingya villagers who were among dozens of people who were instructed to line up for questioning.

The footage, which was taken selfie-style by one of the police officers offers a rare glimpse into the area, which has been cut off to aid organizations since October.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s government has been accused by human rights groups of turning a blind eye to mass executions, rape and ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya community carried out by the country’s security forces.

In a rare move, Suu Kyi’s government acknowledged the incident and video, stating that it occurred during a clearance operation on November 5 last year in northern Rakhine, according to Reuters.

Amnesty International has condemned the country’s hardline Buddhists for violence and discrimination against Rohingya Muslims who the human rights group says are routinely persecuted.