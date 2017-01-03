Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 876 Seeds: 1586 Comments: 13172 Since: Dec 2015

MYANMAR: Officers detained in Myanmar after footage of police beating Rohingya Muslims (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRT
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 12:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The video, which was shared across social media and also aired by state broadcasters in Myanmar, showed several policemen kicking and beating two Rohingya villagers who were among dozens of people who were instructed to line up for questioning.

The footage, which was taken selfie-style by one of the police officers offers a rare glimpse into the area, which has been cut off to aid organizations since October.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s government has been accused by human rights groups of turning a blind eye to mass executions, rape and ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya community carried out by the country’s security forces.

In a rare move, Suu Kyi’s government acknowledged the incident and video, stating that it occurred during a clearance operation on November 5 last year in northern Rakhine, according to Reuters.

Amnesty International has condemned the country’s hardline Buddhists for violence and discrimination against Rohingya Muslims who the human rights group says are routinely persecuted.

Related Articles:

Myanmar detains policemen over Rohingya abuse video

Aung San Suu Kyi Fails to Calm Myanmar's Ethnic Violence

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor