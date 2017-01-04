01/04 - Wed. - A day of chaos at the Capitol as House Republicans back down on ethics changes

House leaders knew days in advance of Monday night’s meeting of Republican lawmakers to finalize the House rules package that Goodlatte would seek to undermine the independent ethics office.

The leadership made an effort to head off the proposal before the meeting, but Goodlatte refused to budge.

As the meeting started at 5:30 p.m., aides were confident that members would reject Goodlatte’s proposal once Ryan and McCarthy weighed in against it. That did not happen. Goodlatte was backed by a chorus of rank-and-file lawmakers — many of whom had been targeted by OCE probes or feared they might be next — who were emboldened to make changes.

They awoke Tuesday to an intense public outcry. Social media lit up with criticism of representatives trying to rein in the ethics office created a decade ago in the aftermath of scandals. Angry constituents inundated their representatives’ offices with calls of protest. Journalists peppered lawmakers with questions. The halls of the Capitol felt chaotic.

Then, shortly after 10 a.m., came the loudest objection of all: A pair of tweets from President-elect Donald Trump scolding Congress for making the weakening of the ethics watchdog its “number one act and priority.”

The events were fast-moving Tuesday morning. As Trump was using his political capital on Congress, Republican House leaders were meeting in Ryan’s office contemplating just how the day had gotten away from them.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the leaders that the rules legislation with the ethics amendment would have trouble getting the 218 votes needed to pass — and they decided it must be scrapped.

The leaders called an emergency meeting of Republican House members in the Capitol basement. McCarthy pointedly asked the members whether they had campaigned last fall on decimating the ethics office — or on repealing President Obama’s health-care law and changing the tax code.

The windowless room fell silent, according to several lawmakers in attendance. McCarthy gave them an ultimatum: Reverse course now, among fellow Republicans, or take a public floor vote. He asked for unanimous consent to remove the rules change — and shortly after noon, he got it. The push to amend ethics rules was now dead, or at least fast asleep.

House Republicans have not abandoned an OCE overhaul entirely, but any changes are being put off until later in the year.