Obituary: Vera Rubin died on December 25th

WHEN in 1965 Vera Rubin arrived for a four-day stint at “the monastery”, as the Palomar Observatory, home of the world’s largest telescope, was dubbed, there were no women’s lavatories. No female astronomer had ever worked there before. How could they, when it would mean walking home late at night?

It had been the same thinking at high school. When she told her revered science teacher of her scholarship to Vassar he said: “You should do OK as long as you stay away from science.” She was the only astronomy major to graduate there in her year. When in 1947 she requested a graduate-school catalogue from Princeton, the dean told her not to bother: women were not accepted for physics and astronomy. George Gamow, later her doctoral adviser, said she could not attend his lecture at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab “because wives were not allowed”.

Her master’s thesis was, her Cornell supervisor said, worthy of being presented to the American Astronomical Society. But she was about to give birth, so, he suggested, he would present it—but in his name.

She refused. Her parents drove up from Washington and took their 22-year-old daughter, nursing her newborn, on a gruelling snowy trip from upstate New York to Philadelphia . She addressed the roomful of strangers for ten minutes about galaxy rotation, soaked up some patronising criticism and a smidgen of praise—and left.

Her early research was largely ignored. In other work, male astronomers elbowed her aside. Fed up, she looked for a problem “that people would be interested in, but not so interested in that anyone would bother me before I was done.”

She found it. In the 1930s Fritz Zwicky, an idiosyncratic Swiss astrophysicist, had suggested that the brightly shining stars represented only a part of the cosmic whole. There must also be “dark matter”, unseen but revealed indirectly by the effects of its gravity. That conjecture languished on the margins until Ms Rubin, working with her colleague Kent Ford, examined the puzzle of galactic rotation. Spiral galaxies such as Andromeda, she proved, were spinning so fast that their outer stars should be flying away into the never-never. They weren’t. So either Einstein was wrong about gravity, or gravitational pull from vast amounts of something invisible—dark matter—was holding the stars together.

The discovery reshaped cosmology.