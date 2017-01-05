SAUDI ARABIA: A Saudi Water Crisis Lurks Beneath the Surface

Minimal surface water across most of the country forces the large and growing Saudi population to rely on groundwater. The water is only enough to provide 76 cubic meters (about 20,000 gallons) per person per year, far below the generally accepted 500 cubic meters per person per year of absolute scarcity. Even with the largest desalination capacity in the world, Saudi consumption far outstrips its naturally available renewable water resources.

Furthermore, the aquifers that furnish the majority of the kingdom's water supply are slow to recharge. When more water is withdrawn than is replenished, groundwater levels, and ultimately quality, decline. The type of aquifer found in Saudi Arabia, otherwise known as "fossil water" or water in a contained space undisturbed for millennia, has extremely slow replenishment rates and can be irreparably damaged by overextraction. By some estimates, natural water resources in parts of the country are in danger of disappearing within the next 20 years. The problem is largely due to the Saudi agricultural policies of the last 50 years, which stressed the country's minimal resources.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Saudi Arabia, despite often conjuring images of endless sand and infertile fields, became the globe's sixth-largest wheat exporter.

Agriculture remains the largest consumer of water resources in the country, yet consumption in the domestic and industrial sectors is also growing.

To help meet higher water consumption, Riyadh is looking to expand its already substantial desalination operations as well as build new projects.

Still, desalination will not come close to making up the difference between demand and available renewable water resources.