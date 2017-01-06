01/06 - Fri. - Texas-Mexico Border Fence Signals Challenges Ahead for Trump's Wall

Trump would have little trouble obtaining land through eminent domain to build a wall for national security purposes, legal experts said. But land owners may now have stronger claims for higher compensation because previous rounds of construction have established concrete examples of lost property value.

Some property rights and compensation cases filed in the Bush years now may carry over into Trump's term, legal experts said. Trump's wall, if constructed, could bring a flood of new court challenges, they said.

"The court disputes are going to delay any building for months and years," said Efren Olivares, regional legal director with the South Texas office of the nonprofit Texas Civil Rights Project, which has represented landowners in border fence disputes.

Local political and economic concerns also pose obstacles. One of the large gaps in the fence is just west of Brownsville, near an affluent area where residents successfully fought off construction.

The government avoided areas with higher land values, according to the internal emails from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"They will not build any fence in any area (urban) where real estate costs are too high," wrote Jeffrey Self, a Customs and Border Protection divisional bureau chief, in a situational report in March 2007.