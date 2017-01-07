Major Christian group condemns Trump's cabinet picks, policy agenda

"We have grave concerns about a proposed policy agenda that, if enacted, would put the most vulnerable among us in jeopardy,” the statement reads. “Throughout Christian scriptures we are instructed to care for the poor and the most vulnerable…While working to improve the ACA will benefit all Americans, repealing it without simultaneously offering a replacement is reckless and unnecessarily endangers the health of millions of people. This is certainly no way to make America great.”

Signers also blasted Trump’s controversial cabinet picks.

“Stephen Bannon, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions and Michael Flynn epitomize extremist, racist and fringe world views that we believe are morally inconsistent with Christian principles of loving neighbor and antithetical to American values of ‘liberty and justice for all,’” the statement reads.

“These objectionable nominees represent a bygone era of hatred that we have denounced and worked tirelessly to eradicate,” it continues. “Their corrupted credentials, which include condoning and purporting racist, anti-Semitic, white supremacist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim ideologies, are not only unacceptable but they should disqualify them for service as public officials. We urge the President-Elect to protect the integrity of our nation by replacing these nominees with candidates who represent shared American values for the common good.”

The letter is part of an emerging trend of highly public, faith-fueled criticisms of Trump and his incoming administration. Many emanate from members of the newly energized Religious Left.