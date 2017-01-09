Fiat Chrysler to invest $5.3 billion in U.S. plants

Article from sept.2015

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has made a commitment to invest $5.3 billion in its U.S. plants over the next four years as part of its new tentative agreement with the UAW that is sure to be jarring to employees at a number of plants in Michigan and the Midwest.

Dave Sullivan, analyst with AutoPacific, said the moves may sound disruptive but it is a wise strategic move because it allows the to stagger the changeover of one product to another in an orderly fashion.

Car production to move to Mexico

The automaker's plans are designed to concentrate the production of cars in Mexico and trucks in the U.S. The plan is to move assembly of the Chrysler 200 mid-size car, currently built in Sterling Heights, to a plant in Mexico plant, according to a person familiar with the plan. The automaker also plans to move production of the Dodge Dart compact car, currently made in Belvidere, Ill., to Mexico.