El Sisi meets global fund managers; no cabinet shuffle

Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:12 PM
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi used ONTV’s Amr Adib as a platform to tackle the ongoing war against terror in parts of Sinai, saying, “We know this terrorism would come with financial cost and also human cost, as we’re losing people and souls” and that “Egypt is fighting terrorism alone.” El Sisi talked about the financial cost of the war on terrorism in Sinai, and delved into the security forces’ anti-terrorism efforts and operations

