01/12 - Thur. - Defense nominee Mattis: US must take on Putin

Installing Mattis will need Congress to pass a waiver of a law requiring anyone who served to be out of the military for at least seven years before serving as defense secretary.

That issue could be front and center on Thursday. House Democrats were up in arms Wednesday after Mattis abruptly canceled a scheduled hearing before the House Armed Services Committee slated for Thursday that was supposed to come before the waiver vote in the House.

"The Republicans have been spending eight years complaining about the executive branch usurping legislative branch power and here's their first move from the new administration is to ignore us on something," Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the panel, told reporters Wednesday.

From the outset, a former Democratic senator and former Clinton secretary of defense implored the committee to both grant the waiver and confirm Mattis. "Exceptions for this restriction should be based on the experience, the skills and the character of the nominee," said former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn. "I also believe your examination of Jim Mattis' character, credentials and record will convince you ... he should be granted a waiver."

Related Articles:

James Mattis Confirmation Hearing: Live Coverage