TURKEY: Turkey lawmakers brawl in parliament

The fight broke out on Wednesday shortly after opposition lawmaker Özgür Özel told ruling party lawmakers "You are trying to destroy yourselves when the TV is off and nobody sees. We won't let it happen."

Lawmakers were debating ending "parliament's authorization to inspect ministers and the Cabinet."

Shortly after Özel comments, fellow members of the main opposition Republican People's Party encircled the speaker's rostrum with arms joined, occupying the area in protest.

The fight broke out soon afterward.

Tensions are high over the 18-article constitutional reform package, which has been put forward by the governing AK party.

The government has said that if the measures are passed by parliament, they will lead to a public referendum on replacing the current parliamentary system with a presidential model.

Thursday is the fourth day of debate on the package of amendments. Thirteen articles are still to be debated and voted on.

Despite the brawl, the measure was passed Thursday in the 550-member assembly.