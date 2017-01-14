01/14- Sat. -Trump Open to Shift on Russia Sanctions, 'One China' Policy

President-elect Donald Trump suggested he would be open to lifting sanctions on Russia and wasn't committed to a longstanding agreement with China over Taiwan-two signs that he would use any available leverage to realign the U.S.'s relationship with its two biggest global strategic rivals.

Mr. Trump said that,"at least for a period of time",he would keep intact sanctions against Russia imposed by the Obama administration in late December in response to Moscow's alleged cyberattacks to influence November's election. But he suggested he might do away with those penalties if Russia proved helpful in battling terrorists and reaching other goals important to the U.S.

"If you get along and if Russia is really helping us,why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?"

The desire to change relations with Moscow in particular has been a goal of American presidents since tensions began rising under President Vladimir Putin's leadership. Former Secretary of State Hilary clinton sought the same goal early in the Obama administration,as did President George W. Bush,who met Mr. Putin early in his first term.

But Mr. Trump's diplomatic efforts will have to compete with those in Congress,including many Republicans,who want to see the administration take a tough line with Russia after U.S. intelligence concluded that the government of Mr.Putin sought to influence the November presidential election with a campaign of cyberhacking.

Additionally,an unsubstantiated dossier of political opposition research suggesting ties between Mr. Trump and Russia was published this past week-drawing condemnation from Mr.Trump and his team but keeping Russian espionage in the spotlight. The allegations haven't been validated by the U.S. intelligence agencies.

Mr. Trump in the interview suggested he might do away with the Obama administration's Russian sanctions,and he said he is prepared to meet with Mr. Putin some time after he is sworn in.

"I understand that they would like to meet,and that's absolutely fine with me,"he said.