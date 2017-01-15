01/15 - Sun. - USNews & World Report: "Compromising Information" By Paul D. Shinkman

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-01-13/donald-trump-and-the-intersection-of-politics-and-intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump is hardly the first incoming commander in chief to harbor deep distrust of the intelligence community. President John Kennedy reportedly said he wished to break the CIA "into a thousand pieces." President Richard Nixon believed the agency's leaders actively undermined his failed run at the White House in 1960.

What is different from those presidents through the present day is that their sentiments were aired only behind closed doors. The spies working for them acknowledged the need for a sense of reasonable skepticism, which for a chief executive traditionally developed into an appreciation for the agents, analysts and intelligence officials who inform them on some of the most difficult decisions they have to make.

But Trump is different.

"There's nothing new about the perception of politicization. What's different is that this is playing out publicly. We have not seen that before," says David Priess, a former CIA officer who regularly briefed top White House officials during his tenure under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. His book, "The President's Book of Secrets," documents the history of the President's Daily Briefing, or PDB.