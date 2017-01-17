U.K. - Theresa May commits to Brexit vote in UK Parliament

Parliament given vote

Negotiations on a deal can't even begin until the British government invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which sets the rules of EU membership. May has said she wants to trigger the mechanism by the end of March.

May refused to be drawn on whether a vote against the deal in Parliament would mean that Britain could remain a member of the EU -- or a departure without a deal. When asked by reporters what would happen in that scenario, May avoided a direct answer. "I am sure the British Parliament will want to deliver the views of the British people and respect the democratic decision that was taken," she said.

Single market and customs union

May was clear on Britain leaving the single market in an effort to pursue what she called a "bold and ambitious free trade agreement." But she said that the UK would attempt to negotiate as much access as possible to it, without having to sign up to obligations on the free movement of people. May said the UK would try to keep some kind of relationship with the customs union, which allows for the tariff-free movement of goods in the EU, to ensure that cross-border trade is "as frictionless as possible." As an EU member, the UK trades freely with the other 27 EU countries. That two-way flow was worth about £513 billion in 2015, just over half the UK's total. A new EU-UK deal will now have to be struck. But it doesn't end there. The EU manages preferential trade deals with nearly 60 other nations on behalf of its members. The UK will have to seek new ties with those countries. On May's plan to strike a new customs deal, Tom Raines, a research fellow at the Europe Program at Chatham House, said it would "require some creative thinking to reduce the regulatory burden."

Immigration

The Prime Minister said she wanted to guarantee the rights of EU citizens already in Britain and British citizens in other EU states "as early as we can." Addressing future immigration from European countries, May said: "Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe. And that is what we will deliver." For EU citizens living in Britain, there was no comfort. The Prime Minister made it clear that their status was up for negotiation, and depended on the rights conferred on British citizens living in the European Union. "For member states with a big diaspora in the UK, this is a big issue and eastern European states have been quite vocal about it," said Stephen Booth, Acting Director and Director of Policy and Research at Open Europe.

Maintaining the unity of the UK

The Prime Minister said she would put preservation of "our precious union" at the heart of the negotiation with Europe -- a reference to the constituent parts of the United Kingdom. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU. May said she would seek input on the deal from the UK nations and regions. "We won't agree on everything, but I look forward to working with the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole of the United Kingdom," May said. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has made little secret of her desire to launch a second independence referendum should May seek to leave the single market. It seems likely that May is heading for a showdown with the Scottish government. But Peel said the Scottish First Minister was on the back foot. "She's been told today, 'get lost, we're not staying in the single market," he said. The collapse of the power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland last week raises an added complication for May, should Brexit become an issue in the elections that have been called for March.

Land border with European Union