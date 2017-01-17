U.K.: In 'Brexit' Speech, Theresa May Outlines a Clean Break for U.K.

Supporters of a withdrawal have been encouraged as well by reports that other countries in the bloc have recognized that they might suffer if there were a complete rupture and they were denied access to London’s large financial services sector. But British businesses remained nervous.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, a business lobbying group, welcomed the greater clarity provided by Mrs. May but worried that “ruling out membership of the single market has reduced options for maintaining a barrier-free trading relationship between the U.K. and the E.U.”

Few analysts expect the negotiations to go as smoothly or as quickly as Mrs. May seemed to say in her speech. In recognition of the troubles that may lie ahead, Mark Boleat, the policy chairman for the City of London Corporation, the heart of Britain’s financial services industry, urged Mrs. May to swiftly secure a transition deal that would provide the certainty that businesses crave through the years it would take to fashion a free-trade agreement.

Charles Brasted, a partner at Hogan Lovells, an international law firm, cautioned that the deal Mrs. May wanted was likely to be seen by the European Union as “precisely the cherry picking that they have warned against.” He added: “The objectives are now clear. The path towards them is uncharted.”

But he warned that “every one of the aspirations expressed by the U.K. government today will demand exceptional political skill to negotiate and will be complex to implement legally and commercially.”

Kallum Pickering, senior Britain economist at Berenberg Bank in London, was more blunt, writing in an analysis that “as we do not expect the E.U. to compromise its principles, the U.K. is set to face significant economic consequences from Brexit.”

While European nations are expected to be stingy with market access, Mr. Pickering says he believes they will eventually bend.

In the final deal, he wrote, he still expects Britain and the European Union to agree to a deal in which “the U.K. maintains a good level of access to the E.U.’s goods markets and limited access to the less-developed services markets.”

“Crucially, we expect the U.K. to lose its E.U. financial services passport,” Mr. Pickering wrote, referring to a system that allowed banks based in Britain to offer financial services throughout the European Union. “This follows from the U.K. raising some modest barriers to migration from the E.U.”