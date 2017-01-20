01/20 - Fri. - D.C. law groups offer free legal help to demonstrators arrested this weekend

Several Washington law groups have joined to offer free legal assistance to individuals who may be arrested during the Inauguration Friday or the Women’s March on Saturday.

Organizations including the National Lawyer’s Guild, the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, the D.C. Law Students in Court and Law for Black Lives, D.C., plan to have lawyers, paralegals and other staffers on call over the weekend through Monday to help individuals who are arrested during demonstrations.

Lauren Dollar, an attorney coordinating with the D.C. chapter of the National Lawyer’s Guild, said members of the organization will be wearing green hats that say “Legal Observer” and will be walking around Inauguration activities Friday and at the Women’s March Saturday observing “police behavior and making sure people’s first amendment rights are protected,” she said.

Moses Cook, executive director of D.C. Law Students, said his students have spent the past week going over First Amendment law to prepare to argue in a bipartisan position for those demonstrators arrested. The law students were also instructed on D.C. policing rules during demonstrations.

“We’re ready to defend their Constitutional rights,” Cook said.