01/20 - Fri. - Israeli settlers accept an invite to Trump's inauguration

Two delegations of Israeli settlers are headed to Washington, D.C. this week for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The invitation extended to Israeli hardliners is a further sign that the Trump administration may be planning to embrace the West Bank settlement movement, breaking with decades of U.S. policy and effectively ending U.S. attempts to lay the groundwork for a Palestinian state.

One inaugural delegation is led by Oded Revivi, the foreign envoy for the Yesha Council, an umbrella group for West Bank settlement municipal councils. Revivi told VICE News that his invitation came from “close circles around the president-elect,” though he would not name who reached out to him.

The other delegation is being lead by HaYovel, a Missouri-based evangelical Christian group that, according to its website, arranges for Americans to volunteer in West Bank settlements, “the heartland of Israel, where 80 percent of the Bible was either written or occurred.”

The organization is bringing Yehuda Glick, a Knesset member who lives in a West Bank settlement; Sharren Haskel, a Likud lawmaker; and Jeremy Gimpel, an Israeli-American Rabbi who supports settlements and has a close relationship with American evangelicals.

HaYovel was invited to participate in inaugural galas and meetings by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative Christian group that has hosted Trump and Vice President–elect Mike Pence at conferences. Christian evangelicals are the most pro-Israel voting bloc in America.

The invitation for HaYovel, the Christian evangelical group, did not come from Trump’s transition team, unlike the invite to Revivi. But Tommy Waller, the president of HaYovel, insisted that the Trump team “know[s] that we’re here” and “they’re very happy about it.”