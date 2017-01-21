MEXICO: Wary U.S.-Mexico border residents watch Trump take office

Trump's campaign promises, which have turned to assurances, have cast uncertainty in Nogales and other border communities. As president, he vowed to not only build a wall, but also deport millions of undocumented immigrants, potentially placing a large financial and logistical burden on border cities on the Mexico side of the border.

He's also attacked the North American Free Trade Association, which has attracted businesses and good-paying jobs to both sides of the border.

"Right now, he (Trump) doesn't have the right information on how the border works," Nogales, Ariz., Mayor John Doyle said. "He tends to think that if it's out of the country, it has nothing to do with us."

Doyle's city, which relies heavily on Mexican shoppers, has already seen a huge drop in customers because high gasoline prices in Mexico and a weaker peso have discouraged shoppers from crossing over.

Now, he said, he's concerned that even the idea of a wall will keep more people away and hurt border trade.