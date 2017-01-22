01/22 - Sun - USNews&World Report: "The Same Donald Trump" By Kenneth T. Walsh

(seeder not working with this article)

There were many predictions during the campaign that Trump would change his spots once he won the Republican nomination, or once he got closer to Election Day, or once he became president-elect. It never happened. As political scientist Bill Galston, a former White House adviser to President Bill Clinton, says, "There is no other Trump in there." The example of Richard Nixon comes to mind. After losing the presidency in 1960 to Democrat John F. Kennedy, Nixon re-emerged in 1968 with a softer style and a more engaging persona. He won the White House that year after many Americans gave him the benefit of the doubt. But it turned out there was no "new Nixon;" he was the same brilliant but insecure and vindictive loner he had seemed to be for so many years

With Trump, the nation has a president who is vain and impulsive, angry and resentful. He can't stand to lose any battles, even minor ones, or step back from a fight, because he doesn't want to look afraid or weak. With The Donald, no perceived slight goes unpunished, it seems. Trump wants to grind his opponents into the dirt and humiliate them. This approach has questionable utility in government and especially in the White House, where a president has to let bygones be bygones and reach out to former adversaries to get things done.