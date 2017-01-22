01/22 - Sun. - Women's march: Cathartic moment or enduring movement?

Marches for women's rights in the United States and around the world amounted to a remarkable protest against Donald Trump on his first full day in office.
The question going forward is whether the marches are simply a cathartic moment for people upset over Trump's election victory or a more enduring opposition movement.
While the mood at the main march in Washington was mostly jovial, the day underscored some of the challenges facing the left in the aftermath of Trump's victory.
It was not immediately clear what political impact the marches would have on the Trump administration or Republicans in Congress.
One central hurdle for protesters: their effort to draw attention to so many different political priorities.
They also differed in their approach to influencing the new administration.
From Time:
Almost every one of the dozens of demonstrators TIME interviewed at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Saturday agreed on one thing: even if the Women’s March was their first action to resist Trump’s presidency, it would not be their last.
Newly energized by the wave of pink-hatted protesters who flooded Washington on the first day of Trump’s presidency, they all had plans for what they would do next.
For Gari Ann Dunn from Cincinnati, the election was a wake-up call. “I hate that it took something like this to get me activated,” she said. “I’m sure I’m not the only one thinking, ‘Hmm, maybe I could run for political office.’” She said she plans to look into local leadership positions when she gets home from the march.
Some are vowing to round up every vote they can for local elections in the next two years.
One group of Maryland retirees vowed that they would make life miserable for their Congressman, Republican Rep. Andy Harris. “We’re gonna call him, protest his office,” said Francine DeSanctis, 70. “Grassroots, that’s a good thing.”
Other groups like hers are sprouting up around the country to use Tea Party-style tactics to challenge Republican lawmakers on the state and local level.
The Indivisible Guide, a practical manual for grassroots resistance compiled by former congressional staffers, has been downloaded more than 4 million times since the election.