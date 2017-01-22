01/22 - Sun. - Women's march: Cathartic moment or enduring movement?

Marches for women's rights in the United States and around the world amounted to a remarkable protest against Donald Trump on his first full day in office.

The question going forward is whether the marches are simply a cathartic moment for people upset over Trump's election victory or a more enduring opposition movement.

While the mood at the main march in Washington was mostly jovial, the day underscored some of the challenges facing the left in the aftermath of Trump's victory.

It was not immediately clear what political impact the marches would have on the Trump administration or Republicans in Congress.

One central hurdle for protesters: their effort to draw attention to so many different political priorities.

They also differed in their approach to influencing the new administration.