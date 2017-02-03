Middle East Christians Fear Trump Ban Will Backfire

Few people are more distraught by President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Middle Eastern and African countries from the U.S, than the leaders of a community he said he seeks to help: the region's Christians.

Speaking to the Christian Broadcasting Network last week,Mr. Trump said he meant to single out Christians,followers of by far the largest minority faith in the Middle East.

That may be good news for a few thousand Middle Eastern Christians aiming to move to the U.S.-but also a troubling message for the roughly 13 million who won't. While White House officials reject depictions of Mr. Trump's executive orders as a Muslim ban,it has been widely portrayed in the region as consistent with his campaign rhetoric regarding Muslims entering the U.S.

Among the seven countries included in Mr. Trump's ban,which prohibited entry to Muslims and Christians alike,Syria and Iraq both have large Christian communities. Christians there have been persecuted and ousted from their homes by Islamic State and other Sunni extremist groups. But they were usually afforded slightly better treatment than Shiite Muslims,who faced a choice between conversion or death.

Across the Middle East,a significant part of Muslim public opinion has long viewed Christian citizens with suspicion because of their historic links with the West. Mr. Trump's executive order is likely to inflame these feelings,warned Michael Wahid Manna,a specialist on the region at the Century Foundation think tank in New York.

That is one of the reasons why the region's Christian leaders have denounced Mr. Trump's move.

Iraqi Christian leaders were particularly irate. In recent months,Iraqi forces - aided by newly formed Christian militias and by the U.S.- ousted Islamic State from most of the historic Christian heartland in Neneveh province around Mosul. Iraqi TV proudly broadcast footage of troops restoring crosses atop ancient churches.

Those advances could allow hundreds of thousands of people to return to Christian-majority towns that remained under extremists' sway since mid-2014.

Yondadam Kanna,a Christian lawmaker who heads the minorities bloc in the Iraqi parliament,said that Mr. Trump's executive order is likely to backfire on his country's Christian community.