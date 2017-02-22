CHINA: An Outsider's Inside Look at Xinjiang

When I returned to the US from Xinjiang, I met up for coffee with a local college professor. A number of years ago, he had penned an essay on mistreatment of Uighurs that went into a published book, and thanks to that, he had been banned, like many academics, from re-entering China. We chatted for nearly two hours, his memories and descriptions of life in Xinjiang animated and infused with passion. He told me that he would love to go back, if he could. He loved the Uighur people and the region’s physical beauty. He also told me that if I were to mention him in any form of writing, that it’d be in my best interest to give him a pseudonym, “for your sake, not mine.” He suggested the name Professor Lee. Associating myself with his name, he said, might flag unwanted attention.

I asked “Professor Lee” what he saw for the future of Xinjiang. He sighed. “It’s going to go the same way as it did for the Navajo in America.” Lee said the treatment of Uighurs in China and of Native Americans in the US holds uncanny parallels, which he says does not bode well for the Uighurs’ future. As with many native peoples, the Uighurs are being steadily disenfranchised. Xinjiang’s natural resources are being exploited by Chinese companies and oil wealth funneled away. Their land is being taken, their language repressed, their religion suppressed, and their customs increasingly policed and restricted.

I’ll never forget a certain winter afternoon at the Urumqi bus station, where I and my two fellow American teachers were waiting in a clump of people to get inside and buy our tickets back to Shihezi. Any semblance of order was already a lost cause, yet a male policeman looked over and barked at me to get in line. I did the best I could, pushed up, penguin-like, against the people in front of me.

Suddenly and out of nowhere, the policeman leaned forward and shoved me in the chest, sending me backwards. “Get in line!” He repeated. Flustered, I continued to do my best to merge with the crowd. A moment later, the man stepped forward and shoved me in the chest—again. This second time, his touch shook me to the core, and an uncontrollable eruption of English expletives burst forth, showering over him.

He looked surprised. I realized later, that I don’t think he expected me to speak English. I think he felt entitled to treat me like livestock because he assumed I was Uighur.

A female police officer nearby told him to back off. He withdrew, and the three of us proceeded through the security checkpoint and over to the ticket counter. I was stiff with disbelief that a figure of authority had just indulged in using physical force, choosing to single me out. Patiently standing among more than 15 others, I had been viewed a fair target.

It was the moment in Xinjiang that I felt the most Uighur.