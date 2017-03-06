Local Vietnam veteran fights deportation

At just 18-years-old, Manuel Jesus Valenzuela felt a calling to serve.

“I felt like, I need to go out and serve the country,” Valenzuela said from his downtown Colorado Springs home. “I had to do something. So, I said I’m going to do my duty as a Marine.”

In 1971, while some American young men were avoiding the draft, and, even leaving the country, Valenzuela enlisted and went to Vietnam within months of joining.

He was following in his older brother’s footsteps. Valente Valenzuela enlisted in the Army two years before him and also fought in Vietnam.

Despite their years of service, Manuel and his brother are now facing deportation from the very country they were fighting for.

“In 2009, to get a removal notice from this country, I felt that my world just stopped right there,” he said. Manuel and his brother continue to receive notices from Homeland Security for court appearances. Each time they show up, plea their case but are never given significant closure.

“It’s a harsh awakening to get a removal notice from a country that we brought each other home from wars you know.”

On 20 April 2016, lawmakers introduced a bill to readmit military veterans who were deported and who were not previously convicted of serious crimes. It would also prevent the removal of military veterans from the U.S. in the future. As of February 2017, their fate remains undecided.