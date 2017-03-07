Fake ICE agents scamming immigrants for money to avoid deportation

Con artists and scammers have apparently seized on the recent, high-profile deportations of immigrants in the US in order to rip off people afraid of being detained and removed from the country.

"For example, one immigrant living in Queens was approached by four men dressed as ICE agents," the statement said. "The purported ICE 'agents' told the man that he was going to be detained unless he gave them all of his money."

Last week, ICE agents stopped and detained several Latino men leaving a church shelter in northern Virginia. This week, ICE agents detained a 23-year-old Mexican man in Seattle who was in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA.

In the latter case, ICE has claimed the man had gang affiliations, but has declined to say how it knows that. The man's representatives have vehemently denied alleged gang involvement.

In Denver, a Mexican mother of four has taken sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation after ICE officials denied her a "stay of removal."

In light of this increased enforcement, the New York attorney general's efforts to get people in targeted communities to come forward about fraud may get little response. Despite promises to not reveal the immigration status of people reporting crimes, undocumented people and others in the immigrant community are likely to be wary of interacting with authorities.

In a case that may only deepen that suspicion, an undocumented woman in El Paso was detained by ICE agents after she obtained a protective order alleging that she was the victim of domestic abuse. ICE agents may have detained the woman on a tip from her alleged abuser, who was already in custody.