Stranded Syrian doctor loses hope of returning to Brown University

The new Trump travel ban announced Monday has Dr. Khaled Almilaji working on a "Plan B" to reunite elsewhere with his pregnant wife, whom he has not seen since the first executive order in January marooned him in Turkey while he was working on his humanitarian project.

Stranded in Turkey since January, Syrian physician Dr. Khaled Almilaji lost hope Monday that he will obtain a new student visa and return to finish his Brown University master's degree work in public health, given President Donald Trump's new revised travel ban.

Almilaji, 35, also holds out little hope of reuniting in the United States with his pregnant wife, Dr. Jehan Mouhsen, who is staying with friends in New York.

Instead, he may opt for "Plan B," reuniting with Mouhsen in Canada and pursing a Master of Health Informatics at the University of Toronto. He is waiting to hear on a scholarship.