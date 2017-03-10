03/10 - Fri. -White House open to earlier rollback of Medicaid expansion

The White House is privately lining up behind conservative calls to roll back Obamacare's Medicaid expansion sooner than the health care reform bill currently calls for.

White House officials are beginning to urge House GOP leadership to include an earlier sunset of the Medicaid expansion funds authorized under Obamacare than the 2020 date set by the current bill. The change comes just days after the bill was unveiled and follows a blitz of activism aimed squarely at the White House and President Donald Trump, who has met with conservative leaders in recent days.

Such a move, however, could blow up the already fragile efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Ending the Medicaid expansion sooner could complicate prospects for the bill in the Senate. And it would likely infuriate Republican governors in states that accepted federal funds for the expansion, who face the prospect of many people losing coverage they gained under Obamacare.

But the White House was not backing sweeping changes to the GOP bill's tax credits provision, which is crucial to the bill -- and conservatives opposed to the plan are beginning to come to terms with that idea.

"Everybody at this point now agrees tax credits are going to be part of this," a top House conservative aide said.