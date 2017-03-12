RUSSIA: Russia Reconciles Its Histories

As the tumultuous events of 1917 reach their centennial anniversaries, Russian leaders are nonplussed.

March 15 will mark 100 years since Czar Nicholas II abdicated his throne, ending the Romanov Dynasty's more than 300-year reign in Russia and, with it, the Russian Empire.

As the year wears on, Russia will also face the 100th anniversaries of devastating bread shortages and factory strikes, the October Revolution, the ensuing five-year civil war and the dawn of the Soviet era.

The events recall an uncertain period in Russia's history when the country and its people were at their most divided.

Deciding how best to commemorate them 100 years later has proved challenging for the Kremlin.

To coincide with the anniversary of the October Revolution, Alexei Uchitel, one of Russia's most popular directors, will release an extravagant historical film depicting Czar Nicholas II's love affair with ballerina Mathilde Kschessinska. Russian media outlets, meanwhile, have reported stories that a bust of the czar located in Crimea is weeping, drawing people from Russia to the region to witness the alleged miracle. Some politicians are touting the phenomenon as a sign that God has consecrated Russia's annexation of the territory — an accomplishment that inspires more pride in Russians than having sent a man to the moon, according to a recent poll.

But now the Kremlin is concerned that the wave of nostalgia for the czarist period may be surging beyond its control. In fact, polls show that roughly a quarter of Russians support reinstating the monarchy. And so, the Russian government has stepped in once more to redirect the conversation.

In December, Putin emphasized the need to reflect on "the causes and nature of the [1917] revolutions" while remembering that "we are a single … united people."

The Kremlin then launched a social media campaign this year to reconcile the different perspectives on the events of 1917 and to frame their relevance to contemporary Russia.