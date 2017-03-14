U.K. - USNews&World Report: "Brexit Withdrawal Pains Loom Over U.K" By Thomas K. Grose

(seeder not working)

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2017-03-13/uks-theresa-may-expected-to-trigger-brexit-talks

Sometime in the next few days, Theresa May will finally pull the trigger.

Roughly nine months after Britons narrowly voted in a referendum last June for Brexit – Britain's exit from its membership in the European Union – the United Kingdom'sConservative prime minister will activate Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, essentially the EU's constitution. Doing so will formally start at least two years of negotiations on how to bring the country's 44-year-old relationship with the union and its $19 trillion, 500 million person-strong single market to a close.

May could soon discover, however, that triggering the Brexit negotiations is the easy part. Accomplishing her goals will likely prove much harder.

May and her government are expressing confidence they can wrangle an "ambitious and comprehensive free-trade agreement" with the EU, while remaining outside the single market.

A deal that's not favorable to the United Kingdom, she's said, would "be an act of calamitous self-harm" by the EU. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, echoing a view repeated ad infinitum by Britain's rabidly pro-Brexit tabloid press, has argued that European industries, from German automakers to French cheesemakers, will push their governments to endorse a U.K.-friendly agreement, because they don't want to lose lucrative British markets. Taking a hard line that implies a willingness to walk away from negotiations that don't go her way, May has said that "no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal."

But many trade experts call May's bravado divorced from reality. Instead, they predict, Britain faces lengthy, hard negotiations that will offer it few good options and ultimately leave the U.K. poorer.