North Sinai's second largest tribe al-Sawarka declares war against Sinai Province

Following a declaration of war against the Islamic State-affiliated group Sinai Province by the prominent al-Tarbiyeen tribe in North Sinai, the governorate’s second largest tribe al-Sawarka issued a similar declaration.

In a statement released on Monday, the tribe said that recent developments in confronting extremists in the Sinai Peninsula have made it necessary for al-Sawarka to make its stance clear.

The entry of North Sinai’s tribal members into the battle raging in the province is believed to pose a radical change to the future of the war against the Islamic State.

Sinai tribes have a great knowledge of militant hiding places and more access to local information than the Armed Forces.