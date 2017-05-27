New and Noteworthy Books on Military History, from Afghanistan to Waterloo by Thomas E. Ricks

In the unusual THE ALLURE OF BATTLE: A History of How Wars Have Been Won and Lost (Oxford University, $34.95), Cathal J. Nolan seeks to demolish how historians view war — and succeeds surprisingly well. The traditional Western view of conflict is that the way to win a war is to seek battle and prevail. This is the approach embodied by Napoleon, made doctrine by Clausewitz and captured on film in “Patton.” And it is entirely wrong, Nolan, a history professor at Boston University, says, as he conducts the literary equivalent of scorched earth warfare.

Nolan’s primary argument is that focusing military history on battles is the wrong way to understand wars because what wins conflicts is almost always attrition, not battle. Generally, one side, usually the one with a smaller economy and population, becomes exhausted, and gives up. Talk about élan and audacity all you like, he counsels, but what wins wars is demography and economic strength.

In fact, he says, the ideal of a “decisive battle” waged by great leaders should be seen as a pernicious myth that takes weaker, fascistic powers into wars against nations they know they cannot defeat in the long run. Two leading examples of this “short war” delusion are, of course, Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Hence Germany’s blitzkrieg campaigns early in World War II and Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Our own century’s war in Afghanistan only to find some of the same flaws from the past, like the attempt to impose capitalist liberal democracy on people long accustomed to very different ways. Aaron B. O’Connell, the editor of OUR LATEST LONGEST WAR: Losing Hearts and Minds in Afghanistan (University of Chicago, $30),calls that country “the worst possible testing ground for a Western democratic experiment conducted at the point of a gun.”

MacLean tellingly observes that the Americans were not trying to bring governance to a place that had none, but rather were trying to replace an existing unwritten constitution they didn’t understand and indeed barely perceived. “It consisted of traditional ethnic, tribal, state and religious patterns, all of which had been partially transformed by modernization and traumatically stressed by decades of war and the rise of Islamic radicalism,” he writes. Surprisingly, no good overview of our Afghan war has been published yet. Until that happens, this enlightening volume is probably the best introduction to what went wrong there, and why.

There is a common thread to almost all wars: They begin with hubris, stumble on miscalculation and end in sorrow. So it was, emphatically, with the Athenian empire’s invasion of distant Sicily in 415 B.C., during the Peloponnesian War. As a result of that poorly considered action, Athens eventually suffered political upheaval. “War abroad had given rise to civil discord at home,” Jennifer T. Roberts writes in THE PLAGUE OF WAR: Athens, Sparta, and the Struggle for Ancient Greece (Oxford University, $34.95). Reading that, I began to wonder if there was a parallel to the unnecessary American invasion of distant Iraq in 2003, and the election of Donald Trump to the presidency some 13 years later. Roberts, a classicist at the City University of New York, notes that as a result of its political turmoil, Athens found its democracy temporarily overthrown by an oligarchical “motley crew with differing goals.”