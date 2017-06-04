London attack toll rises to 7 dead as Theresa May insists 'things need to change'

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed that seven people were killed in Saturday night’s incident. That toll does not include the three attackers, who were fatally shot by officers within eight minutes of the first emergency call.

London Ambulance Service earlier said it had taken “at least 48 patients to five hospitals across London.”

Witnesses reported that a white van was traveling fast — approximately 50 mph — when it mounted the sidewalk and plowed into a group of people crossing the Thames River on foot just after 10 p.m.

The van collided with a guardrail. Bystanders said they thought the crash may have been an accident, until the occupants got out.

The three men who had been in the vehicle immediately began stabbing people on the bridge with knives before making their way to Borough Market, a foodie paradise nestled under the archways of railway viaducts that attracts locals as well as tourists from around the world.

In packed pubs — normally scenes of Saturday night revelry and merriment — patrons threw chairs, bottles and glasses at the attackers as the assailants used long knives to slash their way through crowds.

Cellphone video from a restaurant in the market showed people diving under tables amid the sound of breaking glass as officers rushed in and ordered patrons to stay down.

“Police officers were shouting: ‘Get out of here, you need to go!’ I heard at least eight rounds of gunshots, but I’m not sure who was shooting.”

Two hours after the incidents began, police were still widening cordons and pushing bystanders farther back from the scenes, as the sound of explosions — apparently controlled blasts carried out by police — echoed through the night.