Another Article on the Vine

This is a short one.

I'll start out by saying this - over the years I have been on the vine,I have had an article collapsed,comments removed and been banned - by my fellow liberals. So I know it goes both ways.

There have been campaigns on the vine in the past where a small group of viners targets one person with the intent of running them off the vine so that there viewpoint is not aired,but this time there is no moderation on the part of the home office from which to seek recourse.

I think the Report Button has to be taken off automatic function. Beyond commercial spammers and abuse of the Report Function,we have been given all of the moderation tools needed to self regulate our community.

What I would say is first off - people have yet to use the nation concept as it was intended.

If people would only join those nations and participate in those nations that are moderated the way they would like to see this site moderated.

If people would only join those nations that have the type of topics they would like to see discussed and have members that they find honourable (whether those members are polar opposite to them in discussions or not)-

-that would cut down on most of the problems people experience on this site.

Eventually the nations that regulate themselves would be the ones that people join if they want to have real discussions and really learn about issues.

And those that come here looking for a fight would belong to those nations that promote gutter rolling (and there is a place for that)

I notice that a lot of people belong to nations that are some of the worst offenders in trolling,hate comments and publishing content targeting vulnerable populations with intent to vilify.

Why?

Why would you belong to such a nation.....

And then complain about lack of moderation.