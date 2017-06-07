Ahead Of Britain's Election, A Profile Of A Brexiteer Town At The World's End

In this week’s general election, Tilbury will be on the frontline of the tectonic shifts that are reshaping politics as we know it: its parliamentary constituency is one of a handful of “marginal” seats in Britain that will determine who forms the next government. It is a top priority for both Labour and UKIP as well as the incumbent Conservative party.

Over the next two decades, between 10 and 15 million more British jobs are expected to be replaced by automation. In December 2016, an investigation by the Institute for Public Policy Research warned that this trend risked entrenching a new era of economic feudalism, with a few who own the robots reaping the rewards and the rest, especially at the lower-skilled end of the labor market, struggling as humans become less and less important to the production process.

“These changes have the potential to create an era of widespread abundance, or a second machine age that radically concentrates economic power,” wrote the report’s author, Mathew Lawrence. “Which path we take — a future between Star Trek and the Matrix — will depend on the type of politics and institutions we build.”

Which path will Tilbury take? On a stretch of dying grassland between the football stadium and the main roundabout, one part of the answer is already rising from the ground: Amazon is building a mammoth new fulfilment center, the company’s 13th in the U.K. It’s set to open this year and the company claims it will eventually provide more than 1,500 jobs, alongside “the most advanced Amazon Robotics technology.” Local officials have hailed Amazon’s investment as a sign that Tilbury’s fortunes are about to change — this time for real.

But if the pattern of Amazon’s existing distribution hubs is replicated, much of the work done here will involve hard, low-wage labor on zero-hours contracts.

Investigations by the media have thrown up allegations that warehouse workers are penalized for sick days. Some are reportedly so poor that they are forced to camp nearby to save money on commuting costs, while trade unions have accused the internet giant of making staff “physically and mentally ill.” The WorldPost requested an interview with an Amazon representative about its plans for Tilbury, but the company declined.

Mick, whose 20-year-old daughter juggles three cleaning jobs, all on zero-hours contracts, remains skeptical. “That kind of ‘work’,” he said, grimacing. “She gets called in three days a week sometimes, and then she’ll have two days work across the whole month. There’s no control.” He harked back to the days when he used to manage a small team inside Tilbury’s (then-nationalized) power station. “You looked after the guys, and they looked after you. It’s not like that anymore with these companies — there’s no bonding. They don’t pay their taxes. It’s not about the community now. It’s about how much money they can make.”

( In the past few years, those who remain at the docks have walked out on strike again, most recently over attempts by a logistics company to force workers onto zero-hours contracts, which do not guarantee any work and enable employers to sidestep certain pension and benefit commitments)

If an alternate path is possible for Tilbury and other post-industrial communities like it, it will not lead back to an unreconstructed reboot of the Keynesian post-war settlement but rather something more radical, rooted in grassroots empowerment and faith in the collective institutions that have somehow clung on amid the free market’s atomizing storms. Tilbury, despite everything, is home to many such institutions: the football club, Fruitful Land, the dance academy that sits opposite the church on Civic Square and the famed Tilbury brass band, which can trace its history back almost a hundred years. No single group can lay claim to these vital spaces, and younger residents of Tilbury — while remaining as fiercely proud of their town as their parents are — appear to be less concerned than older generations with the matter of cultural borders that UKIP and their kindred political forces believe to be so important.

“Not everyone in Tilbury gets on with everyone, obviously,” noted Abigail Collins, a 16-year-old student at the dance academy. “There’s a mixture [of people from different backgrounds] ... but as time goes by, everyone is going to become used to it, because more people are born, and that’s what they’re going to live with.” Olamide Olufemi, a 19-year-old member of Pastor Abraham’s congregation, said that contrary to what those unfamiliar with the place might think, Tilbury has plenty of self-esteem. “I’ve experienced it; people from the outside might see it as an area you wouldn’t want to be in, but I don’t want to put anything down. You have to embrace where you come from. If you don’t put some positivity into your town, then who will?”