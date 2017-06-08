Back to the Beginning: The Livonian War - Part 2

Siege of Narva - 1558

When we left Livonia in 1558,the whole Riga episode ending with a Poland-Lithuania alliance forming and the inability of the Bishopric of Dorpat to pay tribute to Ivan IV had just happened.

Ivan felt these events served as justification for him to invade Livonia because he said Livonia did not live up to their end of the bargain they had made with Russia - they did not pay the agreed upon tribute and they entered an alliance with Poland-Lithuania.

1558 - Ivan IV immediately negotiated an end to the conflict he had with Sweden and invaded Livonia instead.

Russia took the port town of Narva (right across from Ivangorod) in May and the city of Dorpat in July, meeting no resistance.

And why didn't he meet any resistance? Because the bishopric of Dorpat was not on the best of terms with the Livonian confederacy due to an older dispute between the two concerning authority. Wilhelm von Furstenberg,head of the Livonian Order, offered the Bishopric assistance,but the Bishopric refused his help because he was afraid the Livonian Order would then just take over the Bishopric instead. After the Dorpat's defeat,Furstenberg turned to Germany seeking aid,but Germany was having financial problems and could offer no assistance.

1559 - A six month truce was agreed to by both parties during this time period while Russia turned to deal with Crimean raids in the south (Russo-Crimean Wars).

The Treaty of Vilnius was negotiated between the Livonians and Poland-Lithuania,but the parliament of Poland(Poland and Lithuania Commonwealth was a confederation - so each partner had their own concerns) felt the issue was something that really only affected Lithuania rather than Poland. They would not agree to the treaty,so only limited assistance was given.

Instead the Livonian Order turned to Denmark to see what they could offer.

The Battle of Ermes took place on the southern edge of the Bishopric of Dorpat

(on map -Walk is the German name for Ermes)

August 1560 - The Livonian Order attacked the much larger Russian army at the battle of Ermes in August of 1560 and the Russian forces crushed the Livonian Order's army.The head of the Livonian Order was captured,taken to Moscow and executed.

The next year,his successor dissolved the Order and turned over most of Livonia to Poland-Lithuania and in return was made Duke of Courland. (he also converted to Lutheranism -which seemed a rather politick move at the time)

Some members of the Lithuanian nobility were very wary of the growing union between Poland and Lithuania. They signed a truce with Russia that lasted all of 1561 with an end date in 1562.They even offered Ivan the crown of Lithuania,but Ivan was busy preparing his army in the interim.(another illustration where no one really wanted this conflict except for a few ambitious souls who saw these events as an opportunity for expansion. Even the reluctant players wanted the end results,if they won;they just didn't want the financial and political costs - so they hedged without actually taking their pieces off the table and events just kept marching to regional war)

With the Livonian Confederacy dissolved,other provinces started looking to make their own deals with neighboring powers in exchange for protection.

The bishop of Osel-Wieck sold his bishopric in northwest Livonia to the Danes in exchange for protection and a personal loan. The king of Denmark put his younger half-brother,Magnus,in charge of that province.(this will be important later on)

The town of Reval and surrounding area,on the shores of the Baltic Sea,turned to Sweden for protection.

Now remember - Sweden and Denmark,who now controls the bishopric right next door to Reval, are involved in their own conflict back on their home territory. This is just inviting trouble - what better place to carry out war than on some distant land where the effects don't touch you)

And of course,both Denmark and Sweden sent troops to protect their new acquisitions.

You can see the Bishopric of Osel-Wiek and the area around the coastal city of Reval

This is one of those instances where one conflict leads into a different simultaneous conflict that is interrelated. So let's sidestep for a moment from Russia and Poland-Lithuania and look at what is happening with Denmark and Sweden.

Magnus had ambitions of his own and bought the Bishopric of Courland for himself without the king of Denmark's knowledge. He also tried to expand into Harrien-Wierland in Estonia - Sweden's new territories.

While that is going on,another situation developed -Sigismund of Poland-Lithuania was close to John (later John III), Erik,the king of Sweden's brother. John tried to talk Erik into aligning with Poland-Lithuania/Denamrk against Russia in the Livonian conflict. In 1562,John married Sigismund's sister. Later John gave Sigismund a loan,secured by seven Livonian castles to John. This led to Erik imprisoning John in 1563 as an enemy of the state.

Sigismund then allied with Denmark against Erik of Sweden because of Sigismund's family relationship with John III.

1563 - Erik,the new king of Sweden turned down the Livonian Order's request for assistance. So the Livonian Order went back to Poland-Lithuania and this time they did agreed to an alliance and signed the second Treaty of Vilnius.

In May of that year,a naval skirmish occurred between Denmark and Sweden and tension between the two just took off with this incident as the spark. In August,the Northern Seven Years War officially begins.

1563 - 1570 - Denmark and Sweden were busy fighting each other in northern Livonia and not involved in the battles taking place between Poland-Lithuania and Russia further south.

Ivan was hoping to form an alliance with Sweden against Poland-Lithuania so he disregarded events in the north of Livonia and focused his attention on Poland-Lithuania.

From 1562 to 1583,there was almost constant warfare in this region between Poland-Lithuania and Russia(with the exception of a few years when the fighting lessened but skirmishes never really stopped).

1562 - When the truce between Russia and Lithuania-Poland ended, Russia declared war on Lithuania.

1563,Russia invaded Lithuania territory and captured Polotsk after a two week siege.

Best map I could find that shows the lines of the three territories involved in this war along with the names of the major towns. To the right is Russia,bottom left is Poland-Lithuania and in the middle top is Livonia

1564 - Poland-Lithuania defeated Russia at Czasniki and the Ula River pushing Russia back from Poland-Lithuania's border.

1566 - Poland-Lithuania offered to divide Livonia with Russia and end the conflict,but Russia was having success and Ivan IV felt he could attain the whole territory without compromise,so he rejected their offer.

1568,Erik of Sweden(who was mentally unbalanced) was deposed in favour of his brother John III. Once John III of Sweden ascended the throne,he switched sides and joined the alliance with Poland-Lithuania.Two years later,he signed a treaty with both Poland-Lithuania and Denmark.

1570 - The Treaty of Stettin is signed ending the Northern Seven Years War.

By 1570, Ivan IV convinced the king of Denmark's half-brother,Magnus,that if he fought on Russia's side,Ivan would give him the crown of Livonia under Russia's protection.So Magnus began an unsuccessful 8 month siege of Reval. Because Russia was unable to break through,he was forced to sign a truce with Poland-Lithuania.

There was little significant fighting between 1568 and 1576 on either side.

From 1565 to 1576,Ivan IV was more focused on the domestic situation in Russia than on the Livonian War. The Crimean Tartars saw an opening in Russia with Ivan focused in the west. They made a number of raids culminating in the burning of Moscow in 1571.

For a period from 1572 until 1578,Poland-Lithuania was involved in domestic succession issues (king Sigismund Augustus died in 1572 and Stephen Bathory of Transylvania was elected in 1576) and a brief war with Danzig in 1577 so they too were not focused on the war in Livonia,but soon after Poland-Lithuania was ready to take on Russia again.

1577 - Russia came back to Livonia in a full throated campaign - an unsuccessful 3 month siege of Reval,and then Ivan personally led a campaign that saw Dunaburg,Kokenhausen and Wenden all captured - practically the whole of the country. That only left Riga,Reval and Osel still standing against Russia.

There was much propaganda put out by the German nobles describing the harm of the Muscovites and which gave Ivan IV his nickname of "Ivan the Terrible". This picture of Ladies hanging from a tree with children dead below shows the Muscovites doing this and is described in German, which most peasants could not read. It describes the terrible, cruel, fear inspiring and unheard of news of the Muscovites. That perpetrating on the captures and prisoners are men, young women, and children on a daily basis are being harmed. This shows the Muscovites as a great danger and that this is a warning to all Christians as to what is happening. This piece of propaganda was done to show that Muscovites were barbaric and how much they should be feared.

The next picture presented by the Narva Newspaper describes a victory. The victory in which the Polish, Swedish, and German warriors for Narva in 1578 maintained and won the fight against the tyrant of the Muscovites in conquering them and driving them out. The special granting of God with few people on the 21st day of that month did this. These pictures and warnings were the propaganda that was used to help form people's ideas of negativity against the enemy. The pictures were used not just to form an imprint in one's mind as to the harm that the Muscovites caused, but also for the peasants who could not read.-conflicts.rem33.com

Late 1577 - Poland-Lithuania recaptured Dunaburg and Wenden. The next year Poland-Lithuania pushed back an attempt by Russia to recapture Dunaburg,defeated the Russians near Pernau and even reached Novgorod. The decisive battle came that year when Russia tried to recapture Wenden and was soundly defeated by a joint Polish-German-Swedish force.

Poland-Lithuania then pushed their advantage and recaptured Polotsk in 1579,Velikie Luki and Kholm in 1580,Dorpat in 1580 and crossed into Russia to lay waste to the region of Pskov and beseiged the town in 1581-1582. At the same time,Sweden recaptured Narva from Russia and then crossed into Russia to take Ivangorod.

The Tsar (called The Terrible) found himself in a difficult position as the tide of battle began to turn.The Crimean Tatars devastated Russian territories and burnt down Moscow (see Russo-Crimean Wars), the drought and epidemics have fatally affected the economy, and Oprichnina had thoroughly disrupted the government, while Lithuania had united with Poland (new union in 1569) and acquired an energetic leader, king Stefan Batory. Not only did Batory reconquer Polotsk (1579), but he also seized Russian fortresses at Sokol, Velizh, Usvzat, Velikie Luki (1580), where his soldiers massacred all Russian inhabitants, and laid siege to Pskov (1581–82). Polish-Lithuanian cavalry devastated the huge regions of Smolensk, Chernigov, Ryazan, southwest of the Novgorodian territory and even reached the Tsar's residences in Staritsa. Ivan prepared to fight, but the Poles retreated. In 1581, a mercenary army hired by Sweden and commanded by Pontus de la Gardie captured the strategic city of Narva and massacred its inhabitants, 7,000 people. The Livonian War left Russia impoverished.-neworldencyclopedia.com

Isolated with no allies,Ivan IV was forced to make peace in1582,with the signing of a treaty,giving back all of his Livonian conquests to Poland-Lithuania in return for Pskow. The next year saw Ivan signing a treaty with Sweden in which she retained both Narva and Ivangorod and thus Russia's only access to the Baltic Sea with the surrender of the southern coast of the Gulf of Finland was gone. In the end,Poland-Lithuania controlled most of the contested area with Sweden retaining control over northern Estonia and the city of Reval.

In 12 years, Russia and Sweden would be fighting over the same territory and 1600 would see the Swedish-Poland War start.