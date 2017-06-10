Stratfor: "Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Plays Kingmaker"

(seeder not working)

https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/uk-northern-irelands-democratic-unionist-party-plays-kingmaker

With the British general election on June 8 producing a hung parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has been forced to negotiate an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to remain in power. The next British government might struggle to manage the Brexit process, as it will control, at most, a slim majority in parliament. But London's upcoming challenges go well beyond the Brexit issue, as the election outcome will also complicate matters in Northern Ireland and Scotland — two regions that are threatening to stress the very territorial integrity of the United Kingdom.

In Northern Ireland, both the main pro-U.K. party, the DUP, and the main Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, gained ground at the expense of smaller political forces. The two parties have been trying to form a government in Northern Ireland since local legislative elections in March, but they have made little progress. The British central government gave the parties time until the end of June to strike a deal. Should the DUP and Sinn Fein fail to reach an understanding in the next three weeks, London will have to decide whether to hold another election in Northern Ireland, to give the parties more time to negotiate, or to step in and temporarily take direct control of the country's government. London will try to avoid the third option, as it could exacerbate nationalist sentiments in Northern Ireland.

The agreement between the DUP and the Tories in the central government will have direct implications for Northern Ireland. Since the DUP supports Brexit, the Tories will have an ally supporting them in the negotiations to leave the European Union. But the presence of the DUP in the government in Westminster means that issues particular to Northern Ireland will become more prominent in the Brexit negotiations.