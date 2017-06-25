Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1307 Seeds: 2253 Comments: 20245 Since: Dec 2015

Ari Berman on Voting Rights

Current Status: Published (4)
By JustKat
Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:12 AM
Discuss:

https://twitter.com/AriBerman

(note - everything should be in blockquote)

Ari Berman - Author: Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Sunday is 4th anniversary of Supreme Court decision gutting Voting Rights Act. Here’s what’s happened since then

Article Photo

2 hours after SCOTUS gutted Voting Rights Act, Texas implemented voter ID law where you can vote with gun permit but not student ID

Article Photo

A month after SCOTUS gutted Voting Rights Act, North Carolina passed country’s worst voter suppression law

Article Photo

2016 was 1st presidential election in 50 years without full protections of Voting Rights Act

Article Photo

There were 868 fewer polling places in 2016 in states that previously approved voting changes with feds

Article Photo

There were 26 presidential debates in 2016 but not a single question about gutting of Voting Rights Act

Article Photo

99 bills have been introduced in 31 states in 2017 to make it harder to vote 

Article Photo

More states have enacted new voting restrictions in 2017 than in 2016 & 2015 combined

Article Photo

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor