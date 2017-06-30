Kobach: Kansas won't give Social Security info to Kobach-led voter commission at this time

Multiple states plan to buck Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s request for personal information on voters on behalf of a presidential commission.

Kobach said Friday that Kansas, at least for now, also won’t be sharing Social Security information with the commission, on which he serves as vice chairman. The state will share other information about the state’s registered voters, including names and addresses, which are subject to the state’s open records laws.

He did not rule out the possibility of providing that information to the commission in the future.

Kobach has said that personal information provided by states will not be disclosed, but many readers, including other election officials, have interpreted a line saying that documents will be made public to mean that all the information will be disclosed.

“The commission openly disclosed that all of this requested personal data, including social security numbers and voting history, would be made available to the public,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement Friday. “I will not hand over Minnesota voters’ sensitive personal information to the commission.”