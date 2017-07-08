Peasant Rebellions of Russia: Bolotnikov Rebellion - 1606 - 1607

(information from wiki)

This uprising took place during the Time of Troubles - an interim period of no established ruler on the Russian throne between the death of the last tsar from the Rurik Dynasty in 1598 and the eventual establishment of the Romanov Dynasty in 1613. From 1601-1603,a famine killed off ⅓ of the population. During the Polish-Muscovite War - 1605-1608,Russia was occupied by the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth forces and things were chaotic.

And into this you,you have Ivan Bolotnikov who it is said had quite an exciting life. He came from one of the lowest peasant castes and ran away from the estate he belonged to. He was then captured by Crimean Tatars and sold to the Turks as a galley slave. He escaped the Turks and made his way to Venice. On his way back to Russia,he was captured in Poland by the group who had assassinated the tsar of Russia in 1605 and escaped to the wilds of Poland to await the arrival of one of the pretenders who claimed they were the real heir to the throne.

Bolotnikov was put in charge of a Cossack unit. In that position,he gathered together a troop of discontents by promising them the ruling class would be destroyed if they joined his efforts. Bolotnikovs unit was ordered to engage the Muscovite army,which his crew defeated.

Now across Russia there were other rebellions going on as well - the three largest were headed by nobles who were part of a political challenge against the dominating ruling party. All of these groups united and laid siege to Moscow. And that is when things started to fall apart. As these leaders sat about waiting out the siege,the nobles leading the other rebel groups realized that the whole aim of Bolotnikov was against the whole of the upper class and not just the current rulers in power. Two of the three defected along with their followers back to the Russian army.

When the Moscovite army attacked the rebels the last of the noble rebel leaders also defected and joined the Moscow army against Bolotnikov.

Bolotnikov and his troops fled to a walled city. But in the end,Bolotnikov and his rebels could not hold out against the army siege against them.The tsar told the insurgents he would pardon them if they gave up their siege,but of course,he lied. Each rebel leader was executed in a different way - Bolotnikov was blinded and then drowned and that ended the first major peasant rebellion.