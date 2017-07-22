Sean Spicer's Time As A Mini-Trump Was Always Going To End Like This

It was only five months ago, but it seems like another era. On February 16, during what’s since proven to be the only major press conference of his presidency, Donald Trump got into it with CNN's Jim Acosta during a discussion over what constitutes an illegal leak vs. fake news.

"I'm changing it from fake news, though," a self-satisfied Trump said of his label for Acosta’s employer, punchline chambered. "Very fake news."

Many in the assembled room laughed, but none harder and with more unrestrained joy than press secretary Sean Spicer. The line was classic Trump, and it served as a message from the CEO to his employee: This is entertainment, and these reporters are your props.

Spicer took note, and worked to channel Trump during his reign as press secretary, which ended unceremoniously Friday after months of rumored discontent from the Oval Office. Spicer, whether because he felt like it was what Trump wanted or because he genuinely enjoyed the role, strived to be tough and brash and fight with the media like the boss does. But in doing so, he ignored a lesson learned the hard way by many throughout Trump’s decades in the spotlight: there is only one Donald J. Trump.

"He couldn't be a mini-Trump," said one White House ally, close to chief strategist Steve Bannon. "Because he didn't have the personality to pull it off."

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser, said that over the years he has noted that people who work closely with Trump begin acting like him, from his brother Robert to the lobbyist Richard Fields.

"It is one thing to be an alpha male," Stone said of Spicer. "It's another to be a poor Trump imitator."