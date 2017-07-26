A Thread on Trump Banning Transgender Members from Military Service

https://twitter.com/charlie_simpson/status/890218247286640643

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you

Ok, first: they're not *your* generals. Second, this is the SecDef's call. Not the generals'. Third, the best research on the subject reveals that the costs and impact on readiness will be minimal. Fourth, in general, I have a hard time telling people who are fit to serve and want to fight and die for America that they can't. I don't care about your turban, tattoos, gender presentation, or country of origin. Everybody can get on board for the big win. Let's apply reasonable standards for physical and mental health, un-ass the security clearance process, and let the military recruit widely. WH statement is end run on Pentagon deliberations.

Just spoke to a Trump administration official about the transgender military decision. Here's what they said...

If this factored into the WH announcement even 1%, it's awful. You don't base military personnel policy on electoral calculation

Clearly a well timed distraction bomb. Controversial enough to dominate media attention, while an issue he personally gives no f---s about

Given reports that Pentagon didn't seem to know about the announcement, this seems plausible for a change Which suggests the President undercut his Secretary of Defense on a sensitive military personnel decision to alleviate his own political pressure.

Secretary Mattis was consulted on transgender military ban and Trump's announcement "should not have surprised" him, WH official says.

God help the White House if they're mis-representing their conversations with Mattis even the slightest bit

The military is not a social experiment. Finally a POTUS who understands the concept. Political correctness=intellectual dishonesty!

"Political correctness” allowed blacks to serve with whites, and gays to serve openly. And amazingly, the Republic stayed intact.

Let's everyone channel their inner Fitz today

Trump announced transgender ban while his Defense Secretary was ON VACATION. Essentially confirms a political decision from WH, not DOD led

Family Research Council statement on transgender military ban makes clear proponents believe this is a winning electoral issue.

Transgender people already serve in America's military. President Trump today said they can't.

In the strongest terms, we oppose this discriminatory announcement. A dramatic blow to equality and a step backward for our society.

