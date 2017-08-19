Nice police were forcing a woman to undress and take off her top. She wasn't wearing a burkini. She had on a one piece bathing suit underneath her street clothes. So she was fined for wearing street clothes. Since those photos were published and there was an outcry both in France and the world,the deputy mayor of Nice "threatened legal action against anyone disseminating pictures of municipal police".

To revisit what we debated a year ago. Whether this was in defense of women's rights or designed to specifically target Muslims

If it had been applied fairly and not just against Muslims then,

Nuns would have been/would be banned from the beach or they would have been/would be fined and told to take off their habit or leave the beach.

Orthodox Jewish women would have been/would be banned from the beaches or they would have been/would be fined and told to take off their head covering and clothing or leave the beach.

Women who have had bouts with skin cancer or other medical conditions would not have been allowed/would not be allowed to wear Rashwear on the beach or they would have been fined /will be fined and told to take off their clothing or leave the beach.

Anyone who had worn wet suits or surfing/ skim board gear/ will wear a wet suit and similar water sport gear would not be allowed to wear it on the beach or they would have been/will be fined and told to take off their clothing or leave the beach:

And you can bet that no one in France or the Trump White Hous is going to tell this guy in his religious attire that he can't go on the beach dressed like this.

What it boiled down to in the end was men deciding what women should wear - and having morality police to ensure women dress the way men dictate they should dress- Saudi Arabia,Iran,ISIS and France.

All the rest is always just propaganda to offer cover for everyone to get behind the targeting of a select population because of their religion,their language,their skin color,their ethnicity,their sexual orientation or their country of origin

And of course - always using women as the vehicle to enforce those restrictions based on hatred of the Other.