Al-Monitor - MIDDLE EAST LOBBYING: THE INFLUENCE GAME

(seeder not working)
http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/lobbying
(article from 2015)
Have you ever wondered why the U.S. would quickly resume arms sales to an unsavory ally after a bloody crackdown on protesters? Why Congress would side with a repressive regime in labeling the opposition as a terrorist threat? Or why an annual spending bill would mandate that foreign aid be spent on a desolate strip of the Sahara?
Sure, U.S. economic and strategic interests may be at play. But for every foreign policy decision our leaders make, it’s usually a safe bet that a small army of hired guns are working behind the scenes to make sure foreign governments’ best interests are protected.
And while numbers really can tell a story, it wouldn't be complete without Al-Monitor’s authoritative reporting and exclusive interviews with some of the key diplomats driving the conversation in Washington.
Look at the chart at the bottom of the linked page and see how much each country spends on lobbying the US government to try and influence events in the U.S. to their favour. (which is not underhanded or negative - it just is. Every country does as much lobbying as it is capable of to influence events in its favour.)