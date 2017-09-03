Land of cuteness Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By JustKat Sun Sep 3, 2017 7:32 PM not-news Discuss: ! he popped the first two.. now he carries this one very gentlyA small dog dressed as two even smaller dogs carrying a presentafter a tough day at the officeDragonfly covered in morning dew.This old boy protecting his old boy from the rain. True LoveHe likes to hold his own feetI need a finger monkey omgI need all of themhttps://twitter.com/landpsychology keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment