More Land of Cuteness Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By JustKat Mon Sep 4, 2017 6:41 PM not-news Discuss: ! You just had one jobI've never seen more surprise and excitement in one frameTotal sadnesshe is like a cute little ball of fatSingle and ready to flamingleThey will probably be best friends for lifeHe's doing it again, right I know it..Sigh. Okay, I will hold your hand. If that makes you feel betterJust watching Animal planetlet me cry for a secondHE THINKS HE HAD TO WAIT IN LINE FOR A TREAT!