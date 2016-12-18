White supremacist website calls for action in Montana

A white supremacist website called The Daily Stormer has posted a call to "TAKE ACTION" against Jewish people in Whitefish, providing personal contact information and urging a "troll storm" against them.

The story claims the "vicious, evil race" has harmed the Whitefish business of Richard Spencer's mother. It quotes a story from the British newspaper Daily Mail that said Sherry Spencer "said she is being forced to sell a building she owns in the small town because residents are rebelling against her son."

The piece by Andrew Anglin – described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a "a prolific Internet troll" – about Whitefish uses a vulgar term to describe Jews, and also uses slurs against other minorities on its site. Its "call for action" in Whitefish says, "So then, let's hit em up. Are y’all ready for an old fashioned Troll Storm?"

Some of those targeted by Thursday's post are involved in Love Lives Here, a group that fights discrimination – racial, ethnic, religious and gender – in the Flathead. It was founded in 2009 in response to screenings of pro-Hitler films by a white separatist group called Kalispell Pioneer Little Europe. Daily Stormer calls Love Lives Here a "Jew terrorist group."