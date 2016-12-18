Daily Mail - My darlink Zsa Zsa had nine husbands, and slept with Nixon. But her real love? Her shih tzus By Wendy Leigh

(seeder not working)

She spun yarn after yarn, all in shimmering Mills and Boon style. She recalled how, in her youth, she had seduced a Roman Catholic priest during a midnight trip on an Italian train.

During her teens, she said, Ataturk - the founder of modern Turkey - had presented her with a ruby-encrusted 'Hand of Fatima' as a symbol of their romantic destiny.

True or not? I was never sure. Yet many of Zsa Zsa's most outlandish stories turned out to be fact.

She also spoke glowingly to me of past lovers such as Richard Burton ('I adored his voice, so deep and sexy'), but less enthusiastically of Sean Connery ('so disappointing, sveetheart. Nothing, really').

President Richard Nixon, for example, had an affair with her, which consisted in part of him quizzing Zsa Zsa on Turkish politics (her first husband was in the Turkish diplomatic corps) and part Zsa Zsa praising him for his sexual prowess and vast endowment.

'All men have to be told they are the biggest and the best, darlink, even if they are not,' she told me. When I raised an eyebrow, she tossed her head and said, 'And vhy not, darlink, it doesn't cost anything.'